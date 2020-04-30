Nigerians Drag Actor Timini Egbuson For Allegedly Dating 19-Year-Old Girl

Popular Nollywood actor, Timini Egbuson is allegedly dating a 19-year-old lady, identified as Lydia much to the dismay of Twitter users.

Photos of the actor, who is Dakore Egbuson’s younger brother and his alleged girlfriend are currently circulating online.

Several Nigerians have aired their disapproval of the relationship due to their age gap.

The actor, who is in his 30s, was accused of taking advantage of the 19-year-old who is considered to be a ‘Minor’.

Timini is yet to respond to react to the allegations or confirm he is dating the lady.

See the reactions below: