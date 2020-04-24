Police Confirm Arrest Of Its Officers Caught Exchanging Blows Over Bribe

The Nigerian police has confirmed the arrest of two of its officers who were caught in the now-viral video exchanging punches on the street.

According to a statement on the official Twitter handle of the police authority, the duo have been detained and subjected to internal disciplinary sanctions at the Edo State Police Command Headquarters.

“The two policemen, F/NO 41112 CPL Ozimende Aidonojie and F/NO 516384 PC Salubi Stephen in this viral video have been identified, arrested and detained. They are currently undergoing internal disciplinary sanctions at the Edo State Police Command Headquarters.

“The Force wishes to apprise the general public that this show of shame is certainly not in our character and we will not condone such indiscipline.

“In the best tradition of transparency and accountability, the outcome of the trial will be made public. This, we believe, will also serve as a deterrent to other police officers.”

