Reality TV Stars, Mercy, Ike Play Lovey-Dovey On Live Broadcast

2019 Big Brother Naija ‘Pepper Dem’ couple, Mercy Eke and Ike Onyema were recently seen playing lovey-dovey on live broadcast on Instagram.

The duo confessed their love for each other in the presence of their fans and followers.

Ike also revealed he was on his way to visit his girlfriend and he asked her to list out items she needs as he also gave her a variety of options to pick from.

Mercy stated that all she wanted was ice cream and strawberry but she noticed her man was licking his lips after he mentioned whip cream and she cautioned him about it.

The curvy entrepreneur also reacted after she suspected that another girl was in her boyfriend’s car.

Watch the videos below: