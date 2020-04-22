‘No One Can Stop Us’ – BBNaija Star, Ike Onyema Writes Mercy Eke

2019 Big Brother Naija housemate, Ike Onyema took to his social media space on Tuesday to express his love for co-star, Mercy Eke.

This comes after DSTV announced that a reality TV show solely dedicated to the couple will start airing on the 26th of April.

In anticipation of the reality TV show, Ike shared a photo of his girlfriend with the caption;

“Looking back to how it all started from a house full of strangers I fell in love with my beautiful queen,a love that was rare and magical,I knew it’s was you my heart wants,I can’t wait to show the world our love. 5 days away from the premiere nothing or NO ONE can stop us now“

See the full post below: