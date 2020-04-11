Rihanna Warns Fans To Quit Asking About New Music

Multi-award winning singer Rihanna has taken to social media to issue a warning to those asking when she intends to drop a new album.

The singer while listening to Rema’s song stated that no one should ask her about the album in a time when the COVID 19 pandemic is ravaging the world.

Read Also: Don Jazzy, IK Ogbonna Flood Rihanna’s Insta Live With Flag Emojis (Photo)

In her words;

”“If one of y’all motherf*ckers ask me about the album one more time when I’m tryna save the world unlike y’all president… on sight!”

The singer has reportedly donated millions to the COVID 19 fight.