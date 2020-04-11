Don Jazzy, IK Ogbonna Flood Rihanna’s Insta Live With Flag Emojis (Photo)

Popular music producer, Don Jazzy and Nollywood actor, IK Ogbonna have been spotted in Rihanna’s live Instagram feed.

The duo were also spotted flooding the Instagram live session with emojis of the Nigerian flag.

Recall that it was only yesterday when Twitter users dragged IK for flooding Tory Lanez’s Live Radio season with Nigeria flag emoji.

READ ALSO – Twitter Users Drag IK Ogbonna Over Nigeria Flag Emoji On Live Video

Don Jazzy, has, however, joined the trend by stamping his presence on Rihanna’s insta live with the Nigerian flag.

See Photo Here: