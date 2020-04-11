Entertainment

Don Jazzy, IK Ogbonna Flood Rihanna’s Insta Live With Flag Emojis (Photo)

By Michael Isaac

Must Read

World newsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: Global Death Toll Mounts To 100K With Over 1M Confirmed Cases

The number of deaths around the world from Coronavirus has now passed 100,000 according to researchers at the Johns...
Read more
SportsMichael Isaac - 0

Mikel Obi Shows Interest For Brazil Move

Former Super Eagles player John Mikel Obi has confirmed he is discussing a possible deal with Brazilian club Botafogo...
Read more
SportsMichael Isaac - 0

Liverpool Icon, Kenny Dalglish Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Liverpool legend, Sir Kenny Dalglish, has tested positive for Coronavirus and is being treated in hospital.The 69-year-old former Celtic, Liverpool and Scotland player was...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 11th April 2020

Good Morning, welcome to Information Nigeria’s Newspaper headlines for today, 11th April 2020.Here are the major headlines.COVID-19: Why We...
Read more
PoliticsEyitemi Majeed - 0

SGF’s Comments On Health Sector Confirms Buhari’s Failure – PDP

The People's Democratic Party(PDP) says the statement credited to the Secretary-general of the federation, Boss Mustapha wherein he said...
Read more
Michael Isaac

Popular music producer, Don Jazzy and Nollywood actor, IK Ogbonna have been spotted in Rihanna’s live Instagram feed.

The duo were also spotted flooding the Instagram live session with emojis of the Nigerian flag.

Recall that it was only yesterday when Twitter users dragged IK for flooding Tory Lanez’s Live Radio season with Nigeria flag emoji.

READ ALSO – Twitter Users Drag IK Ogbonna Over Nigeria Flag Emoji On Live Video

Don Jazzy, has, however, joined the trend by stamping his presence on Rihanna’s insta live with the Nigerian flag.

See Photo Here:

Rihanna
Don Jazzy and IK Ogbonna On The singer’s IG Live

Previous articleArchbishop Benjamin Protests Against 5G In Nigeria (Video)
Next articleYul Edochie Celebrates Daughter As She Turns Fifteen (Photo)
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

COVID-19: Adesuwa Etomi Laments Over Non-Payment Of Hazard Allowance For Health Workers

Entertainment Eyitemi Majeed - 0
Actress Adesuwa Etomi has queried why health workers in Nigeria would not have hazard allowance or no insurance scheme despite the challenging nature of...
Read more

‘I Want To Fall In Love Again’- Kunle Afolayan Reveals His New Spec

Entertainment Amaka Odozi - 0
Ace movie producer and actor, Kunle Afolayan has revealed that he wants to fall in love again and he is willing to date a...
Read more

I Will Marry Mercy If She Agrees To Be A Full Time Housewife: Nollywood Actor

Entertainment Eyitemi Majeed - 0
Controversial Bollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu says he is ready to marry 2019 Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Mercy Eke if she is ready to become...
Read more

Stay At Home On Easter Sunday, Timi Dakolo Tells Fans

Entertainment Eyitemi Majeed - 0
Singer Timi Dakolo has warned his fans to stay at home during the Easter celebration because they do not have the power to rise...
Read more
- Advertisement -