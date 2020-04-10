Entertainment

Twitter Users Drag IK Ogbonna Over Nigeria Flag Emoji On Live Video

By Michael Isaac

Michael Isaac

Popular Nollywood actor, IK Ogbonna, has been dragged for his comments on Canadian rapper, Tory Lanez’s Instagram Live Radio session.

The actor is simply being dragged for posting Nigeria’s flag in the comment session.

It was gathered that a female fan was entertaining the audience with her dancing as IK used his emoji’s to limit audience views.

READ ALSO – IK Ogbonna’s Wife Thanks God COVID-19 Didn’t Happen 5 Years Ago

The actor didn’t say any other thing in the Live feed as he flooded users with the Nigeria Flag, and that has got Twitter Nigerians talking.

See Photos, Videos Here:

IK Ogbonna
Reactions On Twitter

IK Ogbonna
Reactions

IK Ogbonna
Reactions On Instagram

IK Ogbonna
More Reactions

IK Ogbonna
More Reactions

IK Ogbonna
More Photos

Ik Ogonna
More Photos

