Twitter Users Drag IK Ogbonna Over Nigeria Flag Emoji On Live Video

Popular Nollywood actor, IK Ogbonna, has been dragged for his comments on Canadian rapper, Tory Lanez’s Instagram Live Radio session.

The actor is simply being dragged for posting Nigeria’s flag in the comment session.

It was gathered that a female fan was entertaining the audience with her dancing as IK used his emoji’s to limit audience views.

The actor didn’t say any other thing in the Live feed as he flooded users with the Nigeria Flag, and that has got Twitter Nigerians talking.

See Photos, Videos Here: