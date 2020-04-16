National News

Security Agents Have Killed 18 People During Lockdown: Human Rights Group

By Verity Awala

Must Read

National NewsValerie Oke - 0

Palliatives: Please Consider Our Members, Pensioners Beg Buhari

The Nigerian Union of Pensioners has made an appeal to the President, Muhammadu Buhari to consider its members in...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

CAN President Calls For Seven Days Prayer

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called on Christians across the country to set aside 30 minutes each...
Read more
National NewsVerity Awala - 0

Security Agents Have Killed 18 People During Lockdown: Human Rights Group

Security agents in the country have killed 18 people in their enforcement of measures to curb coronavirus during the...
Read more
National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Mele Kyari: FG Has Paid Over N200bn To Power Sector To Improve Supply

The group Managing director of Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation(NNPC) , Mele Kyari, has revealed that the federal government has...
Read more
News FeedEyitemi Majeed - 0

History Will Not Be Kind To Us If Nigerians Go Hungry, Tinubu Tells FG

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, former governor of Lagos state, says history will not be kind to the federal government if...
Read more
Verity Awala

Security agents in the country have killed 18 people in their enforcement of measures to curb coronavirus during the lockdown according to Human Rights Group.

According to DailyTrust, 12 persons have been killed by the virus with 407 cases in Nigeria, but security forces are said to have killed 18 persons during the lockdown.

The National Human Rights Commission in a report on Wednesday said it had received and documented “105 complaints of incidents of human rights violations perpetrated by security forces” in 24 of Nigeria’s 36 states and Abuja.

Of these complaints, “there were 8 documented incidents of extrajudicial killings leading to 18 deaths”, it said. The commission noted that the tally of killings was higher than the recorded toll from the disease itself.

“Whereas Covid-19 led to the death of 11 victims, law enforcement agents extrajudicially executed 18 persons in the cause of the enforcement regulations,” it said, referring to the official virus toll as at the time of the report.

It accused the security agents of “excessive or disproportionate use of force, abuse of power, corruption and non-adherence to national and international laws, best practices and rules of engagement.”

National police spokesman Frank Mba said the commission was “too general in its allegations,” saying it ought to have been specific in the number of people killed by the police.

Read Also: Lockdown: Pay Relief Funds To Households Through BVN, Tinubu Tells FG

“The commission should have given details of those killed by the police, their number, names and places where they were killed to enable us take appropriate actions,” he told AFP.

He said the police would continue to enforce the lockdown measures “professionally and in line with international best practices.”

Previous articleLockdown Is Making Me Eat So Much – Actress Ronke Odusanya
Next articleActress Moyo Lawal Shades Celebrities Who Have Done Cosmetic Surgery
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Palliatives: Please Consider Our Members, Pensioners Beg Buhari

National News Valerie Oke - 0
The Nigerian Union of Pensioners has made an appeal to the President, Muhammadu Buhari to consider its members in the distribution of palliatives to...
Read more

CAN President Calls For Seven Days Prayer

National News Olayemi Oladotun - 0
The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called on Christians across the country to set aside 30 minutes each day for 7 days to...
Read more

Mele Kyari: FG Has Paid Over N200bn To Power Sector To Improve Supply

National News Eyitemi Majeed - 0
The group Managing director of Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation(NNPC) , Mele Kyari, has revealed that the federal government has paid over N200 billion to...
Read more

Nigeria Records 34 New Coronavirus Cases, Total Now 407

National News Verity Awala - 0
Nigeria Centre for Disease Control Wednesday confirmed 34 new cases of coronavirus in the country.NCDC said the new cases were discovered in five different...
Read more
- Advertisement -