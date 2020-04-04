Coronavirus

Six Coronavirus Patients Escape From Isolation Center

By Eyitemi Majeed

The Osun state government has launched a manhunt for six persons who tested positive for coronavirus but escaped from isolation center in Ejigbo area of the state, Daily Trust reports.

The six persons were part of the newly confirmed cases in the state.

They were said to have migrated into the state from Ivory Coast due to the infectious nature of the disease.

Read AlsoWhy I Cannot Reveal Drugs Used In Treating Coronavirus Patients – Health Minister

The state government has thus warned the general public to be on the lookout for the infected six persons as they pose potential threat to the outbreak of the disease.

