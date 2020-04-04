Coronavirus: Akeredolu Reveals Details Of Ondo’s Index Case

The Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu took to social media to reveal details about the Coronavirus index case in the state.
Recall that on Friday evening, the State recorded its first case of the virus as Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced 20 new cases.
The Governor said that the index case was an Indian returnee military officer.
According to Akeredolu, the military officer had been in isolation since returning from India.
He added that the index case will soon be moved to the isolation centre in Lagos State to commence treatment.
Upon showing some symptoms, his samples were taken and the diagnosis confirmed by @NCDCgov at their lab in Ede. We have now commenced the transfer of the officer to the state isolation center.
— Arakunrin Akeredolu (@RotimiAkeredolu) April 3, 2020