Coronavirus: Akeredolu Reveals Details Of Ondo’s Index Case

The Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu took to social media to reveal details about the Coronavirus index case in the state.

Recall that on Friday evening, the State recorded its first case of the virus as Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced 20 new cases.

Also Read: Why I Cannot Reveal Drugs Used In Treating Coronavirus Patients – Health Minister

The Governor said that the index case was an Indian returnee military officer.

According to Akeredolu, the military officer had been in isolation since returning from India.

He added that the index case will soon be moved to the isolation centre in Lagos State to commence treatment.