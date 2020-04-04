Coronavirus

NCDC Confirms 20 New Cases Of Coronavirus

By Olayemi Oladotun

Must Read

CoronavirusTemitope Alabi - 0

COVID 19: CNN Anchor, Brooke Baldwin, Tests Positive

CNN anchor, Brooke Baldwin has tested positive for Coronavirus.This is coming three days after her colleague, Chris Cuomo revealed...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 4th April 2020

Good Morning, welcome to Information Nigeria’s Newspaper headlines for today, 4th April 2020.Here are the major headlines.Coronavirus: FG Set...
Read more
CoronavirusEditor - 0

FACTBOOK: Coronavirus In Nigeria — Everything You Need To Know

By Gbenga OdunsiAs Nigeria further shuts down in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, and more cases are being recorded...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 1

Nigeria’s Response To Coronavirus Is Impressive – UN Chief

The United Nations has praised Nigeria for it's handling of the Coronavirus pandemic.Nigeria, Africa's most populated country with an...
Read more
National NewsValerie Oke - 0

Coronavirus: FG Set To Evacuate Nigerians Stranded Abroad

The ministry of foreign affairs has directed all its missions abroad to get the list of Nigerians abroad who...
Read more
Olayemi Oladotun
Oladotun Olayemi is a passionate writer who loves to disseminate reports on topics bordering on celebrities, lifestyle, sports and politics. An avid football lover and a trained historian.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), has confirmed twenty new cases of coronavirus in the country.

This was disclosed in a tweet on their verified Twitter page.

Also Read: Coronavirus: CPC Boss, Irukera Reacts Over Racist Comment Of French Doctors

The agency wrote:

“Twenty new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 11 in Lagos, 3 in the FCT, 3 in Edo, 2 in Osun & 1 in Ondo.

“As at 10:30 pm 3rd April, there are 210 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria.”

Meanwhile, Lagos State on Friday discharged four new patients, bringing the total number of discharged patients to 25 in the country.

Previous articleNigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 4th April 2020
Next articleNigeria Records Two More Deaths From Coronavirus
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

I Tested Positive For Coronavirus 2 Weeks Ago – Singer Pink

Coronavirus Temitope Alabi - 0
American singer, Pink just announced that she tested positive for Coronavirus two weeks ago.According to Pink, she and her 3-year-old son Jameson showed symptoms...
Read more

COVID 19: Popular Italian Shoe Designer, Sergio Rossi Dies At 84

Coronavirus Temitope Alabi - 0
Famous Italian shoe designers Sergio Rossi, has died from coronavirus at the age of 84, The Guardian reports.Rossi was admitted to hospital a few...
Read more

COVID 19: God Will Sheath His Sword In 6 Days – Oluwo Of Iwo

Coronavirus Temitope Alabi - 0
Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi, has said that the 'end' of Coronavirus is in sight.Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbiooooo issued a spiritual warrant of...
Read more

COVID 19: CNN Anchor, Brooke Baldwin, Tests Positive

Coronavirus Temitope Alabi - 0
CNN anchor, Brooke Baldwin has tested positive for Coronavirus.This is coming three days after her colleague, Chris Cuomo revealed that he has COVID-19.The 40-year-old...
Read more
- Advertisement -