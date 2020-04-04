Why I Cannot Reveal Drugs Used In Treating Coronavirus Patients – Health Minister

Following the news that the Lagos state government on Friday discharged 4 more coronavirus patients, Nigerians would no doubt be interested in finding out the drugs used in the treatment of the novel disease.

However, the minister for health, Osagie Ehanire says hr would not disclose the name of the drug because Nigerians would start self-medication which could lead to health complications, Vanguard reports.

Read Also: Coronavirus: FG Set To Evacuate Nigerians Stranded Abroad

He made this known while speaking at the daily briefing of the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19 in Abuja on Friday April 3.

He said:

“The drug or drugs being used are matters of interest to doctors who are providing treatment. Doctors advise each other on which drugs they used and I believe as time goes on, they will compile a report on what worked and what didn’t work.

“As I said earlier, the treatment centres in Lagos are using certain drugs for clinical trial and they will be able to add from their experience to the body of knowledge and what worked and what didn’t work. You may have also read that some people suffered from chloroquine poisoning in Lagos because they thought this was the best way to treat themselves.

“It is not for you to go and purchase and treat yourself. So, I won’t advise anyone looking for the name of the drug when you are not even sure you have that sickness.” Ehanire said.