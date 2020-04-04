Entertainment

I Hate Unnecessary Attention – IG Comedian, Twyse Apologizes For Speaking Up For Sydney Talker

By Temitope Alabi

Must Read

CoronavirusTemitope Alabi - 0

COVID 19: CNN Anchor, Brooke Baldwin, Tests Positive

CNN anchor, Brooke Baldwin has tested positive for Coronavirus.This is coming three days after her colleague, Chris Cuomo revealed...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 4th April 2020

Good Morning, welcome to Information Nigeria’s Newspaper headlines for today, 4th April 2020.Here are the major headlines.Coronavirus: FG Set...
Read more
CoronavirusEditor - 0

FACTBOOK: Coronavirus In Nigeria — Everything You Need To Know

By Gbenga OdunsiAs Nigeria further shuts down in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, and more cases are being recorded...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 1

Nigeria’s Response To Coronavirus Is Impressive – UN Chief

The United Nations has praised Nigeria for it's handling of the Coronavirus pandemic.Nigeria, Africa's most populated country with an...
Read more
National NewsValerie Oke - 0

Coronavirus: FG Set To Evacuate Nigerians Stranded Abroad

The ministry of foreign affairs has directed all its missions abroad to get the list of Nigerians abroad who...
Read more
Temitope Alabi

IG comedian Twyse has penned a lengthy apology to everyone for speaking up for colleague Sydney Talker.

Recall days ago, Sydney had cried out on social media that he was having COVID 19 like symptoms and had been refused test.

Read Also: COVID-19: Instagram Comedian, Sydney Talker Reveals His Test Result

Not long after reports surfaced that the comedian may have been trying to pull a prank on the NCDC and it backfired.

Taking to his IG page, Twyse tendered an apology for supporting Sydney as he thought the latter was telling the truth.

Read his apology below and share your thoughts with us;

View this post on Instagram

I personally hate unnecessary attention and i hate to be involved in one. A friend of mine sent me a post as regarding Sydneytalker’s situation. Reading through the time-lapse of this entire event, it appears that Sydney’s story is not adding up at all. I love you bro and I will do anything fr you and have your back even though we’ve never met. However i feel stupid fr defending you even before getting to know the entire story. I want to use this medium to say sorry to those who I might have offended by my comment on his page. At first, I was unbothered because I thought you – Sydney will know the right to to do. It’s an issue of life and death here. And feel free to test the Helplines, just don’t make people unnecessarily worried. Not cool. Since Etinosa’s incident, I promised never to involve myself in anybody’s business again. This game is a tough one, if you no get tough skin you no go survive and fr this reason i thought some haters were bullying you so I decided to step in (Even though I’m not your school father 😂). I’m quite disappointed and I just want to say to all my colleagues out there, if you misbehave pls get ready to bear the consequences. All man fr himself. I’m not defending no one again ever! Bro, your fans deserve a proper apology. Just own up to it, and it’s forgotten. I promise u . One love still ❤️ and once again I’m sorry to those that i might have offended with that comment. I was just looking out fr my man. We learn everyday, e ma binu ✌🏾

A post shared by ereme. (@twyse_116) on

Previous articleI Tested Positive For Coronavirus 2 Weeks Ago – Singer Pink
Next articleWhy I Cannot Reveal Drugs Used In Treating Coronavirus Patients – Health Minister
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

I Tested Positive For Coronavirus 2 Weeks Ago – Singer Pink

Coronavirus Temitope Alabi - 0
American singer, Pink just announced that she tested positive for Coronavirus two weeks ago.According to Pink, she and her 3-year-old son Jameson showed symptoms...
Read more

IK Ogbonna’s Wife Thanks God COVID-19 Didn’t Happen 5 Years Ago

Entertainment Temitope Alabi - 0
Sonia Morales, ex-wife of Nollywood actor IK Ogbonna is thankful that the Coronavirus pandemic never happened while she was with him.The mother of one,...
Read more

Lean On me Crooner, Bill Withers, Is Dead

Entertainment Temitope Alabi - 0
Bill Withers, who penned so many 1970s classics to include “ Lean on Me, ” “Lovely Day” and “Ain’t No Sunshine,” has died from...
Read more

Rapper YNW Melly Test Positive To Coronavirus From Prison ((Photo)

Entertainment Michael Isaac - 0
American rapper,  YNW Melly, has contracted Coronavirus while in Florida’s Broward County jail, Metro UK reports.The news was shared to his Instagram accounts with the...
Read more
- Advertisement -