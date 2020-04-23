Tacha Distributes Relief Items In Lagos; Urges Residents To Stay At Home (Video)

Popular Nigerian reality TV star, Natacha Akide, also known as Tacha, got irked after she observed that a particular market was opened and there was no social distancing.

The self-acclaimed serial entrepreneur, who stepped out with co-star, Sir Dee rolled down the window of the car and began shouting at market traders and people walking on the road to stay in their homes and obey the lockdown directive put in place by the government to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Read Also: Lockdown: Tonto Dikeh Calls Out DSTV, Other Service Providers (Photo)

Tacha had taken to the streets of Lagos to share relief items to the needy.

Sharing photos from her outing with Sir Dee, the controversial celebrity wrote;

“Glad to be out on the streets of Lagos with my friend @sirdee_da and my team to give out food stuffs TIN TOMATOES PALM OIL RICE BUTTER SALT SUGAR CUSTARD SPAGHETTI BREAD GROUNDNUT OIL TO MENTION JUST FEW.

Please people, no act of kindness is too little, do what you can to help those around and we shall all survive this epidemic.“



See the post and videos below: