Osun Announces Mandatory Use Of Face Mask In Public

The Governor of Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola has announced the mandatory use of face mask in public places by residents as part of measures to curb the spread of Coronavirus in the state.

The state governor made this known in a statement released by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr Ismail Omipidan, in Osogbo on Thursday.

Also Read: Lockdown: Osun State Govt Barricades Borders

The order is scheduled to take effect from Friday, 24th of April 2020.

The Governor said that the decision was part of the resolutions by the South West Governors at its virtual meeting.

The Governor also reiterated the stay at home order in the State.