Lockdown: Osun State Govt Barricades Borders

In a move to ensure the prevention of new Coronavirus cases in the State, Osun State Government has mounted barricades at all boundaries and major roads of the state.

This new development was confirmed in a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Ismail Omipidan, the Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Mrs. Funke Egbemode.

The State Government expressed that the step is imperative to enforce compliance to 14 days total lockdown directive issued by the state government.

Egbemode said: “The barricades were erected to throttle back unauthorised movements across the state. The government was intensifying efforts to flatten the curve of COVID-19 in the state and avoid a resurgence of the disease.”