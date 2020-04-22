Davido Follows Up With A Benz After Securing House For Aloma

Popular Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, also known as Davido, has acquired a black Mercedes Benz GLK 350 for his personal assistant and associate, Aloma DMW after blessing him with a house.

The DMW boss decided to gift his loyalist and staff with his very own vehicle to help him with his package.

This also comes barely days after the singer bought a full duplex as gift for his crew member.

Taking to Instagram, Aloma penned an appreciation message for the singer and he also listed out everything he has done for him.

Read Also: Chioma Akpotha Reacts After Aljazirah Nigeria Mistakes For Davido’s Girlfriend

See the full post below: