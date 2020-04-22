Actress Mide Martins Advises Fans On How To Handle Relationships

Popular Nollywood actress, Mide Martins, who recently turned a year older, has taken to her Instagram page to advice her fans on how to handle relationships with others.

According to the mother of two, people will only get disappointed if they expect others to treat them well.

In her words,

“You’ll end up really disappointed

If you go through life believing people

Will do for you as you you’ve done for

Them Not everyone has the same heart

As yours… Have a beautiful day lovers”

See her full post below: