Actress Mide Martins Advises Fans On How To Handle Relationships

By
Amaka Odozi
-
Mide Martins
Nigerian actress, Mide Martins

Popular Nollywood actress, Mide Martins, who recently turned a year older, has taken to her Instagram page to advice her fans on how to handle relationships with others.

According to the mother of two, people will only get disappointed if they expect others to treat them well.

In her words,

“You’ll end up really disappointed
If you go through life believing people
Will do for you as you you’ve done for
Them Not everyone has the same heart
As yours… Have a beautiful day lovers”

Read Also: Move On – Juliet Ibrahim Advises Her Ex-Boyfriend

See her full post below:

The actress’ post
The actress’ post

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here