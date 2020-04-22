Move On – Juliet Ibrahim Advises Her Ex-Boyfriend

Popular Ghanaian- Nigerian actress, Juliet Ibrahim has penned a short message to her former boyfriend, Icebergslim.

Taking to her IG page, Juliet wrote’

“My mood when I realize that your only claim to fame was dating me…

Recall Juliet and Iceberg ended their relationship in 2018 and since then, the artiste has continued to speak on their affair and why it ended.

Just months ago, he revealed he cheated on Juliet, the reason their relationship came to an end.