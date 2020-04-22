“You Have No Business Following Someone On Social Media If You Don’t Like Them – Actress Tayo Odueke

Nollywood actress, Tayo Odueke popularly known as Sikiratu Sindodo is of the opinion that people need to stop following those they do not like on social media.

According to the single mom of one, many people on social media follow those they have ill feelings towards and this is twisted and also a form of mental illness.

“You have no business following someone on social media if you feel any ill way towards them

That’s twisted & it’s a mental illness!!!”, she shared.

Tayo who hit the spotlight over a decade ago, since her emergence on the scene has managed to steer clear scandals.