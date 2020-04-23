73 Inmates Regain Freedom In Delta State

The Delta State Government has released 73 inmates at the Ogwashi-Uku and Agbor Correctional Centres in Delta.

The Chief Judge of Delta, Justice Marshal Umukoro approved the release of the 73 inmates on Wednesday.

Also Read: Fayemi Orders Release Of 30 Inmates In Ekiti

He stated that the gesture was part of an interim measure to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

He disclosed that the categories of inmates qualified for pardon included inmates who are 60 years and above.

He also revealed that inmates who have less than 3 years term left to serve having served a substantial term were also considered.