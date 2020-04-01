This Is A Scam – Moyo Lawal Reacts To This Photo Of Khloe

Former BBNaija housemate Khloe has gotten many talking after taking to her IG page to share a photo of herself rocking a bikini.

The photo played major attention on Khloe’s bum making it look bigger than it actually is in reality.

Some celebrities have now reacted to the photo pointing out that her bum is bigger and it is a scam.

Actress Moyo Lawal wrote;

”Koko oooh why is ur bumbum big in this picture oooh … SCAM !!! 😂😂”

See another comment below;