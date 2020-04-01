Entertainment

This Is A Scam – Moyo Lawal Reacts To This Photo Of Khloe

By Temitope Alabi

Must Read

World newsValerie Oke - 0

Japan Begins Clinical Trials For Coronavirus Drug

Japan has begun clinical trials to test the effectiveness of the anti-flu drug Avigan in treating patients with coronavirus,...
Read more
SportsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Wimbledon Tennis Championship Cancelled Over Coronavirus Pandemic

Wimbledon has been cancelled for because of the coronavirus pandemicThe tournament was due to be played between 29 June...
Read more
SportsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Coronavirus: UEFA Suspends Champions League, Europa Indefinitely

UEFA has suspended all Champions League and Europa League matches have been suspended "until further notice" because of the...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Coronavirus: Lagos, Abuja, Ogun Markets To Open Between 10:00am and 2:00pm Daily: FG

The Federal Government has made a partial u-turn on the lockdown of markets in Lagos, Ogun and the Federal...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

NCDC Confirms 23 New Cases Of Coronavirus

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Wednesday confirmed twenty-three new cases of coronavirus in the country.This was...
Read more
Temitope Alabi

Khloe
Khloe

Former BBNaija housemate Khloe has gotten many talking after taking to her IG page to share a photo of herself rocking a bikini.

The photo played major attention on Khloe’s bum making it look bigger than it actually is in reality.

Read Also: BBNaija Star Khloe Reveals Why She Doesn’t Show Off Her Achievement On Social Media

Some celebrities have now reacted to the photo pointing out that her bum is bigger and it is a scam.

Actress Moyo Lawal wrote;

”Koko oooh why is ur bumbum big in this picture oooh … SCAM !!! 😂😂”

See another comment below;

Previous articleWhy Oyo Can’t Declare Lockdown Now: Makinde
Next articleHow Nine Confirmed Coronavirus Patients Penetrated Osun: Govt
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Why Do We Have To Beg For Everything? – Simi Asks Buhari

Entertainment Valerie Oke - 0
Popular Nigeria singer Simisola Ogunleye simply known and addressed as Simi has taken to her official Twitter handle to lament why everything must be...
Read more

‘This Is My last Tweet Ever’, Says Burna Boy As He Quits Twitter

Entertainment Amaka Odozi - 0
Popular Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, took to Twitter to reveal he is leaving the app after he was dragged for turning down challenge with...
Read more

Diamond Platnumz Manager Recovers From Coronavirus

Entertainment Temitope Alabi - 0
Diamond Platnumz manager, Sallam Sharaf has become the second person to recover from Coronavirus in Tanzania.Recall it was reported that Sallam confirmed that he was...
Read more

My Life Is Not Easy – Ifu Ennada

Entertainment Temitope Alabi - 0
Big Brother Naija Reality star, Uloma Faith Iheme popularly known as Ifu Ennada is of the opinion that her life is not easy.Ifu took...
Read more
- Advertisement -