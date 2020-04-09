Toke Makinwa Advises Women On Proper Hygiene

Popular media personality, Toke Makinwa, in an Instagram live chat, advised women to ensure they take proper care of themselves.

During the interactive session with her fans, the media personality noted that it is totally wrong for any woman to have a foul odour coming from their insides.

In her words;

“I feel like the vagina shouldn’t have an odour. If your vagina smells…it has like a metallic smell which is kind of normal but I don’t think that anybody’s vagina should be smelling, it’s not healthy.

If your vagina smells, you should get that checked. Mine smells like pineapples because I drink a lot of pineapples and cranberry juice. And ladies just clean up properly,” she said.

Watch the video below: