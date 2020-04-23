Trey Songz Reveals Mother Of His Son (Photos)

American singer, Trey Songz, 35, has finally revealed the mother of his son, Noah.

The “Slow Motion” singer took to Instagram to share photos from Noah’s first birthday and was pictured with his baby mama and their son in some of the photos.

In his caption, Trey wrote: “I’m obsessed; we did that, YOU did that! You’re a great Mother and you deal with all the extra’s very gracefully. I’ll always be eternally grateful to you Noah’s Mumma.”

Trey Songz and his baby mama welcomed their son back in April 2019.

See Photos Here: