Video Vixen, Picture Kodak Dies Of Electrocution

A video vixen, popularly known as LD (Love-Divine), with Instagram handle @picturekodak, was electrocuted in Clarence Peters’ Omole Estate home while charging her phone this evening.

Following the electrocution, she was rushed to a hospital within Omole Estate where she was declared dead, Daily Independent reports.

Clarence Peters is the 36-year-old son of ace musician, Sir Shina Peters and star actress, Clarion Chukwura.

An award-winning music video director, filmmaker and cinematographer, Peters has worked with big names in the entertainment industry.