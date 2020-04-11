National News

We Are Yet To Begin Recruitment Of 774,000 Workers ― Keyamo

By Valerie Oke

Valerie Oke

The minister of state for labour, Festus Keyamo has described as false the news that the federal government of Nigeria has begun the recruitment of 774 000 personnel across Nigerian as announced some days ago.

Speaking in a statement obtained by Vanguard, Keyamo described a website currently urging Nigerians to apply as fake.

“My attention has been drawn to a certain advertorial circulating on Social Media tilted ‘Application Opens For 774,000 Employment By FG: See Requirements, Salary And How To Apply’.

Read AlsoLockdown: Give Nigerians 1 Month Free Subscription – Keyamo Tells DSTV, Others

“The advertorial goes ahead to state Stipends and Commissions, Requirements, How To Apply, Closing Date, etc.

“As the Supervising Minister over the National Directorate of Employment in which the Special Public Works Programme of the Federal Government is domiciled, and having conferred with the Director-General, Dr Nasiru Ladan Mohammed Argungu, we wish to alert members of the public that the said advertorial or anything of such presently circulating is fake and should be disregarded.

“I have just finished a consultation with the Hon. Minister of Finance and we are presently working out how the scope of the programme would be expanded and executed with other relevant Ministries and stakeholders across the country

