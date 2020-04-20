We Have Spent Over 1Billion In Fight Against Pandemic: Obaseki

Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki says the state government has spent well over N1billion to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor said this in Benin during a live briefing on the virus by the State Response Team on Sunday, while he also reiterated his administration’s commitment to bringing an end to pandemic in the state.

“The government of Edo State is leading this battle from the front. We have already spent over N1billion of our limited resources so far on this fight.

“We have constituted the Edo State Fund-Raising Committee which is made up of our sons and daughters who are captains of industries, religious leaders, traditional rulers to help us galvanise efforts at mobilizing resources to beef up the state government’s response to this pandemic,” he said.

He stated also that the state government decided to review the partial lockdown imposed on residents after reviewing the COVID-19 tests carried out on suspects.

He urged people of the state to support his administration’s efforts in fighting the virus, and called for donations by spirited individuals and groups.