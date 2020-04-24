We Have What It Takes To Deal With ‘One Million Boys’ – Police

The men of the Ogun state police authorities has assured the state residents that the police has all it takes to nullify the threat of the dreaded ”one million boys’ disturbing the state.

The state Police Public Relations Officer Mr Abimbola Oyeyemi, made this known on Friday, in reaction to a letter by a group of young boys who threatened to attack communities in the state.

“The command is not perturbed by the mischievous letter because we have what it takes to deal decisively with any criminal gang who may want to infiltrate the state under any guise or nomenclature,” said the spokesman for the Ogun State Police Command.

“The command, therefore, wishes to assure the good people of the Gateway State not to panic or be unnecessarily apprehensive as the Command will not allow any hoodlums to fester or hibernate in the state,” he said.

Also, the Commissioner of Police is using this medium to send a note of warning to those who have formed the habit of taking laws into their hands by embarking on jungle justice to deal with suspected criminals, adding that anybody caught in such act will be seriously dealt with.

Read Also: Police Confirm Arrest Of Its Officers Caught Exchanging Blows Over Bribe

A case study at hand is that of four innocent young men that were mistaken for armed robbers who were arrested, beaten, and tied both hands and leg by members of the public at the Oke Ata area of Abeokuta on Thursday 23rd of April 2020.

Save for the quick intervention of policemen attached to the state task force, the four young men would have been beaten to death.

The commissioner of police has ordered a full-scale investigation into the circumstances surrounding the inhuman treatment meted on these young men with a view to bringing those involved to justice.

The outcome of the investigation, the Commissioner assured will be made known to members of the public.