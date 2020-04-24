Don’t Cry, No One Cares: Yemi Alade Tells Fans

Popular Afro-pop singer, Yemi Alade has advised her fans not to cry because no one cares.

Also, she stated that when they also smile, people would still get jealous.

She concluded by saying she is just tired of how multi-facet people can be.

She made this known via a tweet she sent out in her official Twitter handle on Friday.

The popular singer if often compared with fellow singer, Tiwa Savage in terms of talent.

She wrote: “Don’t Cry, No one Cares! Start Smiling and they all get jealous. I tire.”