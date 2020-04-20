Lockdown: Yemi Alade Writes Buhari Over N21 Billion EU Donation

Popular afro-pop singer, Yemi Alade has written an open letter to president Muhammadu Buhari regarding the 22 billion Naira donation which was made to Nigeria by the European Union.

The singer in the letter stated that the cash was transfered to mitigate impact of social distancing.

She then sought clarification on the NGO/ agency that has been saddled with the responsibility of making the weekly distribution.

She wrote: “His Excellency @MBuhari @NGRPresident thank you for service at this time. With the 50million Euros donated by EU(21 billionNaira), Cash transfers to mitigate impact of social distancing measures was stated as PRIORITY. What agencies/NGO s are in charge of the weekly distribution?”

