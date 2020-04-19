Lockdown: Please Stay At Home, Yemi Alade Begs Fans

Popular Nigerian singer, Yemi Eberechi Alade simply known and addressed as Yemi Alade has advised fans to continue staying at home as ordered by the federal government.

Speaking via her official Twitter handle on Sunday, she added that she understands how hard it is to stay at home with no food.

She then called on all to be responsible for each other by looking out and providing when available.

She wrote: “I know it’s hard to stay at home with no food, we all must play our part and be your brother/sisters keeper. Let’s look out for 1 another. Let’s STAY AT HOME.”