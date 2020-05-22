22-Year-Old Man Stabbed To Death In Anambra Over Face Mask

A 22-year-old man, Cletus Chisom has been sent to an early grave after he was stabbed to death by a security man enforcing the use of face mask in the popular Coca-cola market in Onitsha on Monday.

According to reports, trouble started after the suspect, Ibuchi Nwoju prevented a lady who had gone to the market with her mum from entering the market for failing to wear face mask as required.

The lady was then said to have rushed home to call his elder brother (the deceased) and a fight ensued.

Read Also: “No Be Me And You” – Davido Says As He Shows Off His Face Mask And Face Shield

The suspect was then said to have brought out a knife and stabbed the deceased on the chest leading to his death on the spot.

Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Mr Haruna Mohammed, who confirmed the incident, said the Commissioner of Police, Mr John Abang, has ordered for immediate transfer of the case to the State CID, Awka for investigation.

He said: “Today (yesterday) at about 8:45 am, Police operatives from Okpoko Division in Onitsha arrested a private security guard attached to Coca-Cola Market, Onitsha, one Ibuchi Nwoju, aged 26 years, of Asa village, Abia State, but resides in Onitsha, Anambra State.