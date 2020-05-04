“No Be Me And You” – Davido Says As He Shows Off His Face Mask And Face Shield

Multi-award winning Nigerian singer, David Adeleke simply known and addressed as Davido is definitely not ready to take any more chances after coming out negative from covid-19 testing.

Taking to his official Twitter handle on Monday, the singer showed off his Personal Protective Equipments, a face mask and a face shield.

He captioned the photo; “No be me and u 😂”

No be me and u 😂 pic.twitter.com/c4pK6VBKn7 — Davido (@davido) May 4, 2020

There was outage on social media some weeks ago when his fiancé, Chioma tested positive for the novel disease.

However, she has since tested negative and doing greatly.