Burna Boy, Mum Show Off Amazing Dance Steps To Wizkid’s ‘Back To The Matter Song’

Popular Nigerian singer, Burna Boy real name Damini Ogulu and mum, Bose Ogulu were a lot of mood during an Instagram live session on Sunday, 3rd May

The duo showed impressive support to arguably Nigerian biggest music star of the moment, Wizkid real name Ayodeji Balogun whose song was being played.

While Wizkid’s ‘The matter’ song which he owned with Maleek Berry was being played, the self acclaimed African giant and mum went beserk as they both show off some amazing dance step much to the admiration of others.

Watch the video below: