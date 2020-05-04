‘Why Are Poor Guys Coming To My DM’ – Bobrisky Cries Out (Video)

Popular Nigerian cross-dresser, Bobrisky shared a video in which he lamented about how poor men have been approaching and wooing him on social media.

The cross-dresser, whose real name is Idris Okuneye, sobbed as he talked about the number of poor people sliding into his DM.

Bobrisky said;

“Guys why are broke guys coming to my dm? You want to take me out, you love me… If you love me, you’ll ask for my account number” He said.

The cross-dresser and brand influencer went on to boast about how “fine” he is.

In his words;

”See as i fine, see fine girl… How can you tell me you want to take me out and you don’t have money? All you do is… you are so pretty, you are so fine… Ogini ne megi? Nyem Ego.”

Read Also: BBNaija’s Nina Ivy Shows Off Her Bare Baby Bump; Sets Reveal Gender (Video)

Watch the video below: