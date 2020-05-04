BBNaija’s Nina Ivy Shows Off Her Bare Baby Bump; Sets Reveal Gender (Video)

BBNaija star, Nina Chinonso Onyenobi, also known as Nina Ivy, took to her Twitter page on Sunday to give her fans a clearer view of her baby bump.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the reality TV star cum actress, who got married to husband, Anthony Ifeanyi Anoliefo, shared a video in which she finally unveiled her bare baby bump.

Nina revealed it was filmed 3 months ago during her visit to Nigeria for her marriage ceremony and she will do a gender reveal soon.

In the short video clip, the reality star could be seen exercising in front of a mirror.

Nina Ivy wrote;

“Soon we would be talking about gender review …… this was like 3 months ago in Nigeria….”

Watch the video below: