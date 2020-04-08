Reality Star, Nina Ivy Shares Loved-Up Photo With Her Husband

Popular reality TV star, Nina Ivy Chinonso Onyenobi, now known as Mrs A, has shared a loved-up photo she took with her husband on Instagram.

In the photo currently trending online, the couple could be seen wearing matching robes while their faces were painted in black.

The reality Tv star cum actress had earlier revealed her husband put on the face mask for her and she recorded the process.

Information Nigeria recalls Nina Ivy, who is currently living in the U.S with her hubby, had unveiled him and her baby bump.

See screenshots of her post below: