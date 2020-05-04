Charly Boy Prays For Safety Of Nigerians As Lockdown Eases

Nigerian singer, Charles Oputa also known as Charly Boy took to his Instagram page on Monday to pray for the safety of Nigerians as the government ease the lockdown.

“My Petition To God.

Dear God,

As many of my people step out today to look for daily bread and hustle, biko protect and guide them least they get infected.

Heal those who are sick with the virus. May they regain their strength and health.

Heal us from our fear, which prevents states from working together and neighbors from helping one another.

Heal us from our pride, which can make us claim invulnerability to a disease that knows no borders.

Baba take control.

Your Son

Charles Oputa.”

