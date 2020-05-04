‘Be Humble’, Charly Boy Begs Celebrities (Video)

Popular Nigerian controversial entertainer, Charly Boy, popularly known as Area Fada has advised Nigerian celebrities, especially the very wealthy ones to be humble.

The alternative lifestyle celebrity made this known in an Instagram post.

Charly said: ”Be humble as pride is as loud a beggar as want, and a great deal saucier”.

READ ALSO – SPOTLIGHT: Inside The Alternative Lifestyle Of Charly Boy

He advised Nigerian celebrities to ”calm down for Jesus”, as pride goes before a fall.

”Your clock can not buy you more time, your money can not buy you happiness” CharlyBoy warned.

Watch The Video Here: