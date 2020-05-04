Be Careful Out There, Don Jazzy Urges As Lockdown Eases

As lockdown eases today, popular music producer, Michael Collins Ajereh also known as Don Jazzy has called on people to be careful as they go out.

Speaking via his official Twitter handle, he further asked them not to forget to follow NCDC directives as they go out.

Read Also: Workers’ Day: Don Jazzy Urges FG To Prioritize Safety, Welfare Of Nigerian Workers

“As the lockdown gets eased today, I urge everyone to be careful out there. Let’s adhere strictly to @NCDCgov’s safety guidelines so we can stop the spread of the virus.

“Let’s also look out for one another and report anything unusual in our environment to relevant authorities.”