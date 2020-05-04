‘I Am From London But I Live In Nigeria’ – Uriel Oputa Tells Canadian Singer, Tory Lanez (Video)

Big Brother Naija 2017 contestant, Uriel Oputa contradicted herself by denying being Nigerian while embracing her native language.

This comes barely 6 months after getting her British citizenship.

The reality TV star cum singer appeared on International singer, Tory Lanez’s Live Instagram Broadcast where she said she was from London but she lives in Nigeria, Lagos to be precise.

The brand influencer and vlogger went on to sing in her native language, Igbo which also turns out to be a Nigerian language even though she denied being a citizen.

Watch the full video below: