I Love Wizkid, Not His Fans, Says Davido

Popular Nigeria singer, David Adeleke also known as Davido has declared that he loves fellow singer Wizkid who is widely viewed as his rival.

However, while making the declaration, the ‘fia’ crooner stated that he does not feel love for the latter’s fans.

This is coming barely 24 hours after he announced that he has a new song with popular American singer, Nicki Minaj.

The DMW record owner gave the anticipated release date for his album as July.

He said: “Yo I love wiz but yo WIZKID FC CAN SUCK MY DICK !! X2!!”