Nigeria Considers Morning, Afternoon Classes For Schools Resumption

The Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba, has announced that as a measure against the spread of the novel coronavirus, the federal government is considering morning and afternoon classes as it plans to re-open schools across the nation.

He made this known during a media briefing on schools re-opening across the country.

“We may have classes in the morning and classes in the afternoon so that we will have the whole of the infrastructure divided.

”I am not sure we will have classes at night. But we can do with morning and afternoon for now,” he explained.

Read Also: Your Future In Your Hands, Boss Mustapha Tells Citizens

He urged state governments and owners of private schools to plan ahead on how to ensure maximum safety for students when the resumption plan is unveiled