Actor, Kanayo Warns Ladies Against Throwing Expensive Wedding Parties

Legendary Nollywood actor, Kanayo.O. Kanayo has advised ladies that instead of throwing a lavish wedding ceremony, they should rather focus on building a successful and peaceful marriage.

Read Also: Kanayo O Kanayo Initiated Me Into Billionaire’s Club: Cee-C

Speaking via a TikTok video he shared on his official Instagram page on Wednesday, he added that big wedding parties don’t guarantee a successful married life.

He said: “Ladies, focus more on building a successful and peaceful marriage, rather than a lavish and expensive wedding party. I tell you what, from experience, expensive wedding parties do not guarantee you a successful married life. Save up, the children are coming.” he said.