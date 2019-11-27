Kanayo O Kanayo Initiated Me Into Billionaire’s Club: Cee-C

Popular reality TV show, Big Brother Naija star, Cee-C seems to be excited meeting with popular Nollywood actor, Kanayo Kanayo.

The two lawyers cum media personalities both attended the 4th Pan Africa Business leadership summit in Las Vegas, USA.

Cee-C who has been accused of being in a beef with fellow reality star, BamBam was in all Shades of smiles as she snapped with the actor.

Sharing some of her adorable photos posing with the actor, the reality star expressed that she has been initiated into the billionaires club.

