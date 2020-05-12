Actress Lota Chukwu Calls Out Twitter Doctors Over Communication Skills

Nigerian actress Lota Chukwu has put Twitter doctors in their place following a tweet from one of them on social media platforms.

Aproko Doctor had tweeted on the side effect of eating too much salt, a tweet that Lota Chukwu did not find appealing due to the tone it was conveyed in.

”You add salt to white rice Add it to everything You use all the seasoning in your noodles pack Even add salt to dodo before you fry Continue. I hope you know that excess salt can lead to hypertension and Africans are more at risk? Better save money for new kidneys and heart”

Lota replied saying;

”I honestly would like to know why you Drs on the TL use this tone tbh. And the last line, is it necessary?”