Again, Ogun State Extends Lockdown By One Week

The Ogun government says it will extend the current lockdown in the state by another one week.

Governor Dapo Abiodun made this known while addressing journalists on Friday evening in Abeokuta.

The governor said it had become expedient to further add another week to the lockdown in view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Speaking with newsmen, he said: “Consequently, in view of the evidence of community transmission and poor compliance with the lockdown measures, we are constrained to extend the lockdown for another week till Sunday 24th of May.

“The current pattern of lockdown, with relaxation windows from 7.00a.m. to 5.00p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday continues.

We must also bear in mind that the daily curfew from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. and the ban on non-essential inter-state travel as directed by Mr President still stands.”

Abiodun, however, said the level of compliance with the lockdown measures would continue to be monitored.