Actress Funke Akindele Shares Throwback Pictures (Photos)

Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele has shared shocking photos of herself in what fans are calling an epic throwback.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared these photos as she questions her follower who that might be.

In a bid to acknowledge the throwback Friday challenge, the 42-year-old released a picture from when she was a child and some period as a young lady.

Sharing the photo, the actress wrote in part: “Biko who be this? I beg no swipe left o!!!

Ha you don swipe! 😂😂😂 if you laugh… I go…”

See Photos Here: