Alicia Keys Shares Letter She Wrote To Her Father When She Was A Teenager

Multi-award-winning singer Alicia Keys has taken to Instagram to share a letter she wrote to her absentee dad when she was a teenager.

The letter which was written in 1994, saw the singer pouring out her heart to her father saying she was tired of being stood up by him and waiting for him to show up in her life.

Read Also: Alicia Keys Gush Over Tea Company Gifted To Her By Husband, Swizz Beatz (Video)

She captioned the letter on IG:

“I’ve been waiting for the right moment to share this excerpt with you from #MoreMyself… ??

“In the early part of my teens I wrote this letter to my father, Craig. I wanted nothing to do with him. My words came from a place of vulnerability and longing. At the time it hurt so much to experience what felt like empty promises.

“I swore I didn’t care, but I did and it affected me deeply. I finally had enough and wrote those words. It’s CRAZY that he kept this letter after all these years. I was so shocked when he first showed me. It was tucked away in a shoe box full of memories. I’m glad he and I can look back at it now as a sign of how far we’ve come

“If you feel moved to share, send me a deep relationship that you have had to remove from your life, or one that has been mended, or that you want to see evolve, or are working on changing.