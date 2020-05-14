Anthony Joshua Ranks Second-Richest Sportsperson In UK: See Full List

Nigerian born British boxer, Anthony Joshua has been ranked the second richest sportsman in the UK just behind Real Madrid midfielder, Gareth Bale.

The list comprises of sports personalities not more than 30 years old.

Their rating was computed in British pounds sterling.

Full list below:

1. Gareth Bale (football) 114 million

2. Anthony Joshua (boxing) 107 million

3. Paul Pogba (football) 50 million

4. Kevin de Bruyne (football) 34 million

4. David de Gea (football) 34 million

6. Raheem Sterling (football) 28 million

7. N’Golo Kante (football) 25 million

8. Harry Kane (football) 24 million

9. Daniel Sturridge (football) 22 million

10. Jordan Henderson (football) 21 million